CLEVELAND (WKBN) – The Cleveland Guardians have announced that Friday night’s (April 21) game against the Miami Marlins at Progressive Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

It has been rescheduled and will be played as part of a traditional doubleheader on Saturday, April 22 starting at 3:10 p.m.

Shane Bieber will pitch for Cleveland in game one. Miami’s pitcher is not yet decided.

In game two it will be Cleveland’s Zach Plesac against Miami’s Braxton Garrett.

The Guardians enter Saturday’s twin-bill with a record of 10-9 on the season.

Cleveland is slated to play the next six games at Progressive Field, with three games against Miami followed by a three-game series with Colorado.