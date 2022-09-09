SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Isaac Friday and Mikey Rodriques each contributed two touchdowns apiece Friday night as Sharon defeated Hickory, 28-14.
Luke Nevil and Zander Telesz each found the endzone in a losing effort for the Hornets.
Next week, the Hornets host Wilmington. The Tigers will host Grove City.
