SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Isaac Friday and Mikey Rodriques each contributed two touchdowns apiece Friday night as Sharon defeated Hickory, 28-14.

Luke Nevil and Zander Telesz each found the endzone in a losing effort for the Hornets.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights from the game

Next week, the Hornets host Wilmington. The Tigers will host Grove City.