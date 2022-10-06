ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK Eagles golf team is state bound after finishing second in the DIII District Tournament on Thursday.

The Eagles fired a 332 as a team at Tannenhauf Golf Course to advance to the OHSAA State Tournament next week.

Individually, junior Bryce Vanhorn shot an 84, freshman Andrew LaPolla an 89, freshman Henry Phillips a team-high 81, freshman Andrew Fredenberg an 84 and freshman Julian Bolino fired an 83.

Led by assistant coach Joey Canaan and head coach James LaPolla, the young Eagles squad heads to the state tournament starting October 14.