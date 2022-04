AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch softball team remained perfect on the season on Monday with a 17-0 win over Warren Harding in five innings.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Freshman Sydnie Watts continued her stellar start to her career, belting a three-run home run in the second inning.

Watts shined on the mound as well, throwing four innings and allowing just one hit with no runs allowed.

Fitch moves to 4-0 on the season with the win.