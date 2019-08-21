Freshman phenoms: Lamparty and McCabe lead South Range girls soccer past Lordstown

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range girls soccer team opened the season with a 7-1 win over Lordstown Tuesday night.
The Lady Raiders were led by freshman Gabby Lamparty who tallied three goals. Fellow freshman Abbey McCabe scored a pair of goals, while Bree Kohler rounded out the scoring with two goals and an assist of her own.
Marie DePascale added two assists along with Hannah Ritchie and Jerilyn McCullough, who each added one assist.
Lexie Ensign scored the lone Lordstown goal in the second half to avoid the shutout.
The Raiders, who improve to 1-0 on the season, open up NE-8 play at home against Girard on Wednesday at 7 p.m.