Freshman phenom: East graduate, Ashland standout Gei’vonni Washington earns postseason honor

Washington was named the 2019 GLIAC Freshman of the Year following his first season at Ashland.

ASHLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – East High School graduate, and current Ashland football standout Gei’Vonni Washington was named the 2019 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference Freshman of the Year.

The former Golden Bear led the GLIAC with 1,205 rushing yards, and a total of 1,453 all-purpose yards in his first collegiate season.

He rushed for more than 100-yards in eight games, and also set the program record with most rushing yards in a season by a rookie.

He also scored nine touchdowns on the campaign for the Eagles.