AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Even though the softball season is just a few weeks old, the Austintown ladies have had lots to cheer for so far. In just four games, the Falcons have broken two school records.

“It is hard to explain how much fun it is,” said freshman Sydnie Watts. “It is such a great group of girls — the energy in the dugout, on the field, in the classroom. Even off the field it is just great. We bond together so well.”

Watts is just a freshman for the Falcons and she has been a part of both records. She struck out 19 batters in her first varsity game which is a Fitch first. She was also a part of four Falcon batters that hit a home run in one inning.

“It was really cool to see, especially being the first one to hit the home run,” Watts said. “It was cool to see the energy brought out of that hit and carry into the rest of the inning.”

“For us to put four in an inning over the fence is something that has never been done and is hard to put into words the emotion in the dugout, coming from the players,” said head coach Steve Ward.

Watts’ numbers through four games are eye-popping, especially for a freshman. On the mound, a .84 ERA in 25 innings with 59 strikeouts. As a hitter, batting over .500 with three home runs and six RBIs.

“I knew what type of player she is,” Ward said. “The performance that she could do. What people don’t realize is that she hasn’t reached her ceiling yet. She is an extremely hardworking and methodical player. She does the little things that no one else sees.”

Watts is helping lead a team that reached the district final last season, but the Falcons are looking for more than district runners-up.

“Definitely losing to Hoover left a very sour taste in our mouth,” Ward says. “We are excited to get the chance to compete and hopefully go a little further.”

“We really want to get to that point this year,” said senior Maddy Taylor. “Even if we see Hoover in finals this year again, we want to tear up on them.”

“States, that is our main goal right now is to win states,” Watts said. “That is what we talk about and I think we can do it.”