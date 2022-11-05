HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney boys soccer team clinched a regional championship with a 2-0 win over Beachwood in the Division III Regional Final on Saturday at Howland High School.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear reaction from the game.

The two teams played a scoreless first half. The Cardinals got on the scoreboard just minutes into the 2nd half, when freshman Angel Alvarez slotted home a goal to give the Cards a 1-0 lead.

Just minutes later, Mason Janis would dribble through defenders and beat the goalkeeper to complete the scoring for Mooney.

With the win, Cardinal Mooney improves to 17-3-1. The Cardinals advance to face Ottawa Hills in the Division III state semifinals on Wednesday with the time and location to be determined.