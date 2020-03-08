Freestyle Karate wins gold at the Arnold Classic

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Freestyle Karate in Howland came away with the gold medal Saturday at the Arnold Classic in the Martial Arts Team Demonstration at the Ohio Expo Center.

They are the second local participants to walk away with some hardware.

The event was threatened due to the coronavirius, but the games still went on with the only spectators allowed at the event being parents and guardians of minors competing in the youth sports.

Freestyle Karate is located on East Market Street in Howland.