Freeman extends streak, Scrappers stop skid in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa (WKBN) - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers snapped a three game losing streak thanks to a 2-0 shutout win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Wednesday night at BB&T Ballpark in Williamsport.

The Scrappers would score both of their runs in the top of the fifth inning, Hosea Nelson started the inning with a single. He was then balked to second base. With one out, Mitch Reeves doubled to drive in Nelson for the 1-0 lead. With two outs, Henry Pujols singled to bring Reeves home with the final run of the game.

With a double in the top of the third inning, Tyler Freeman extended his hitting streak to 20 games. He is now just one away from tying the franchise mark set by Ernie Clement last season.

Shane McCarthy started and took a no decision in 3.0 innings of work. McCarthy allowed just 1 hit while striking out 2. Randy Valladares (4-0) earned the win in 3.0 innings of relief. He allowed 1 hit while striking out 4. Luis Santos (2) picked up the save in 3.0 innings of work. Santos allowed 2 hits and struck out 3 while walking 1.

The Scrappers (30-20) and Crosscutters continue their series on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 while Zach Draper is scheduled to start for Mahoning Valley.



COURTESY: MAHONING VALLEY SCRAPPERS