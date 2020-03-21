Free Agent Roundup! Recapping the biggest Steelers and Browns moves during free agency so far

These are some of the major moves the Steelers and Browns have made so far in the NFL free agency period

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While most sports have been on hold, the NFL free agency period has been fast and furious the first few days.

The Steelers and Browns have been busy, the biggest addition came from Cleveland adding Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper.

He was one of the best at the position a year ago, catching 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns.

The third-round pick out of Stanford will surely give Baker Mayfield an added target over the middle.

Mayfield will also enjoy the addition right tackle Jack Conklin. He has been a mainstay on the Titans offensive line the last four seasons, he signed a three-year deal worth $42-million.

Cleveland added on the defensive side of the ball as well, sources say they are adding veteran defensive back Karl Joseph.

The former Raider is a former first-round pick out of West Virginia and suffered a season-ending broken right foot in Week 10 this past season.

They also added to a young linebacking core adding former Packer B.J. Goodson.

The 26-year-old was traded from New York to Green Bay in a Week 1 trade this past year and started all but one game for the Packers last year. He recorded 45 tackles and nine starts.

The Steelers were certainly less active than their AFC North division rivals.

Their big move coming Friday when they agreed to terms with Eric Ebron on a two-year, $12-million deal.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2018, but a less than stellar injury plagued 2019, catching just 31 passes and three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh also added a hometown boy in Stefen Wisniewski.

The former Chiefs lineman started every postseason game for Kansas City on their way to a Super Bowl win. He could fill a need after Ramon Foster retired and the departure of B.J. Finney.

And in the hard nosed AFC North, both teams adding a fullback.

The Steelers bringing in the brother of T.J. Watt, Derek to town. It is a three-year, $9.75 million deal as he will look to help the run game and on special teams.

The Browns followed suit in the pursuit of a fullback, trading for former Broncos fullback Andy Janovich.

Cleveland gave up a seventh-round pick in 2021 for Janovich who has played in 50 games with 19 starts in four seasons.

Keep up-to-date on our website for the latest Steelers and Browns off-season news.