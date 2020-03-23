Free agency tracker: Browns & Steelers

Lots of changes have taken place on each NFL roster
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The free agency period has been officially up and running for almost a week. Lots of changes to personnel has been seen across the board on NFL rosters. Below is a look at the additions, losses and upcoming draft picks for both the Browns and the Steelers:
Cleveland Browns
Additions – Andrew Billings, DT (CIN); B.J. Goodson, LB (GB); Jack Conklin, OT (TEN); Austin Hooper, TE (ATL); Karl Joseph, S (OAK); Kevin Johnson, CB (BUF); Andrew Sendejo, S (MIN); Case Keenum, QB (WASH); Jojo Natson, WR (LAR); Donovan Olumba, CB (DAL)
Acquired through trades – Andy Janovich, FB (DEN)
Losses – Joe Schobert, LB (to JAX); Eric Murray, S (to HOU); Christian Kirksey, LB (to GB); Juston Burris, CB (to CAR); Demetrius Harris, TE (to CHI); Justin McCray, G (to ATL); Eric Kush, G (to LVR)
Draft choices: 1st round (10); 2nd round (41); 3rd round (74, 97); 4th round (115); 6th round (187); 7th round (244)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Additions – Eric Ebron, TE (IND); Stefen Wisniewski, G (KC)
Acquired through trades – Derek Watt, FB (SD); Chris Wormley, DT (BAL)
Losses – Tyler Matakevich, LB (to BUF); Javon Hargrave, DT (to PHI); B.J. Finney, G (to SEA); Sean Davis, S (to WASH); Nick Vannett, TE (to DEN); Artie Burns, CB (to CHI)
Draft choices: 2nd round (49); 3rd round (102); 4th round (124, 135); 6th round (198); 7th round (232)