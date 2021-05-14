Frazier rallies Pirates past Giants in 11 innings

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Gregory Polanco celebrates as he runs to first base after driving in the winning run with a sacrifice fly off San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Caleb Baragar during the 11th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Friday, May 14, 2021. The Pirates won 3-2. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

The Pirated topped the Giants 3-2 in eleven innings Friday night.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Adam Frazier tripled home the tying run in the 11th inning with his fourth hit of the game and scored the winner on Gregory Polanco’s sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

After Austin Slater’s single put the Giants ahead in the top of the 11th, Frazier’s triple scored Michael Perez, who began the inning as the automatic runner on second base.

Kevin Newman lined out softly and Giants manager Gabe Kapler had Caleb Baragar intentionally walk Bryan Reynolds and rookie Will Craig to load the bases.

Polanco foiled the strategy by hitting a deep fly to center field.