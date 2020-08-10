Francona returning to the Indians’ dugout on Tuesday

The 61-year old missed more than a week dealing with a gastrointestinal issue.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Cleveland Indians’ Manager Terry Francona will return to the dugout Tuesday evening when the Tribe opens a two-game series against the Cubs at Progressive Field.

The 61-year old missed more than a week dealing with a gastrointestinal issue, missing a total of eight games.

Sandy Alomar Junior has served as acting manager in Francona’s absence.

So far this season, the Indians have posted a record of 10-7 overall. Cleveland currently sits in second place tie with Minnesota in the American League Central, 1/2 game in back of the first-place Chicago White Sox.