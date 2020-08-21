Francona not ready to rejoin Indians after medical procedure

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, left, watches as Cleveland Indians’ Delino DeShields bats in the fifth inning in a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians manager Terry Francona was not with the team for the series opener against the Detroit Tigers as he recovers from a medical procedure to address a gastrointestinal ailment.

Francona’s status for the rest of the three-game series is not yet known.

The 61-year-old manager has been bothered by the condition for most of the past year.

Francona did not travel with the team on its recent trip to Detroit and Pittsburgh so he could undergo further treatment at the Cleveland Clinic.

