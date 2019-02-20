Foy inspires Niles to win over rival Howland Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. After learning of the death of his grandmother on the way to the game, Senior Corbin Foy exploded for 27 points in a 77-57 win over Howland Tuesday night. [ + - ] Video

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles rolled past Howland 77-57 Tuesday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

After learning of the death of his grandmother on the way to the game, Senior Corbin Foy exploded for 27 points in the win.

Cyler Kane Johnson finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Red Dragons.

Nathan Barrett led Howland with 22 points, and 14 rebounds in the setback. The Tigers drop to 6-15 on the season. They return to action on Friday on the road at Chaney.

Niles improves to 11-10 on the campaign. The Red Dragons will hsot Jefferson on Wednesday night.