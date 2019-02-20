Sports

Foy inspires Niles to win over rival Howland

The Red Dragons topped the Tigers 77-57 in the WKBN Game of the Week

By:

Posted: Feb 19, 2019 10:14 PM EST

Updated: Feb 19, 2019 11:43 PM EST

Foy inspires Niles to win over rival Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - Niles rolled past Howland 77-57 Tuesday night in the WKBN Game of the Week.

After learning of the death of his grandmother on the way to the game, Senior Corbin Foy exploded for 27 points in the win.

Cyler Kane Johnson finished with 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists for the Red Dragons.

Nathan Barrett led Howland with 22 points, and 14 rebounds in the setback. The Tigers drop to 6-15 on the season. They return to action on Friday on the road at Chaney.

Niles improves to 11-10 on the campaign. The Red Dragons will hsot Jefferson on Wednesday night.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories