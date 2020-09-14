Four Valley teams ranked in top 10 of first high school football AP poll

Warren JFK is the highest ranked team in the area this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Valley high school football teams have cracked the top 10 of the first Associated Press poll of the season across the seven divisions.

Canfield, South Range, Springfield and Warren JFK are all in the top 10.

The Eagles are the highest ranked team, coming in at second this week in Division VII.

Below are the complete rankings, with local teams in bold.

DIVISION I

1. Pickerington Central (10)

2. Dublin Coffman (6)

3. West Chester Lakota West (1)

4. Springfield

5. Canton McKinley

6. Cincinnati Princeton

7. Lakewood St. Edward (1)

T8. Mentor

T8. Cincinnati St. Xavier (1)

10. Perrysburg

– Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Euclid 27; 12. Groveport-Madison 22; 13. Clayton Northmont 16; 14. Cincinnati Colerain 13

DIVISION II

Akron Hoban (14) Toledo Central Catholic Westerville South (3) Avon Cincinnati Winton Woods Hudson Cincinnati La Salle (1) Massillon Perry Massillon Washington Lewis Center Olentangy

– Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 31; 12. Cleveland Benedictine 29; 13. Austintown-Fitch (1) 23; 14. Piqua 18; 15. Kings Mills Kings 16; 16. Avon Lake 12

DIVISION III

Chardon (3) Bellbrook (5) Hamilton Badin (3) Tiffin Columbian Columbus St. Francis DeSales (4) Steubenville Dresden Tri-Valley New Richmond (1) Canfield (1) Plain City Jonathan Alder

– Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Streetsboro 36; 12. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary 22; 13. Jackson 18; 14. Hubbard 15; 15. New Philadelphia 14; 16. Thornville Sheridan 13; 17. Bowling Green 12

DIVISION IV

1. St. Clairsville (5)

2. Bloom-Carroll (4)

T3. Cincinnati Indian Hill (2)

T3. Cincinnati Wyoming (3)

5. Cincinnati McNicholas (2)

6. Bellevue

7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (2)

8. Kenton (1)

9. Canal Fulton Northwest

10. Waverly

– Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Shelby 27; 12. Van Wert 25; 13. LaGrange Keystone 24; 14. Napoleon 19; 15. Heath 16; 16. Clyde 14; 17. Wauseon 14; 18. Byesville Meadowbrook 13; 19. Newark Licking Valley 12

DIVISION V

Kirtland (9) Wheelersburg (6) Ironton (2) Canfield South Range (2) Findlay Liberty-Benton West Lafayette Ridgewood Bellaire St. Bernard Roger Bacon Baltimore Liberty Union Akron Manchester

– Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Brookville 22; 12. Ravenna Southeast 21; 13. Garrettsville Garfield 19; 14. Sugarcreek Garaway 14

DIVISION VI

Coldwater (7) Mechanicsburg (1) Beverly Fort Frye (2) Frankfort Adena (3) New Middletown Springfield (2) Mogadore (1) Archbold (1) Wickliffe North Robinson Colonel Crawford Centerburg

– Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Sherwood Fairview 35; 12. Creston Norwayne (1) 25; 13. Covington 21; 14. Columbus Grove 19; 15. Worthington Christian 16; 16. Proctorville Fairland 15; 17. Milford Center Fairbanks 15

DIVISION VII