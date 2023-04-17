YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four teams from the Valley were included in the first Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches poll released on Monday.

Austintown-Fitch, Canfield, South Range and Champion were all ranked in the top 10 of their respective divisions.

The Falcons are ranked fourth in Division I. Austintown has allowed just one run through 10 games this season.

Canfield comes in third in Division II in the first poll. The Cardinals rolled off 10 straight wins to open the year before falling to Bluefield (WV) during their spring trip.

In Division III, South Range comes in third while Champion is ranked fifth. The Raiders have won six of seven to open the year.

The Golden Flashes have won nine straight games and their lone loss has come to Canfield.