HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Former Kennedy Catholic head coach Rick Mancino is returning to the Golden Eagles’ program this season.

Kennedy Catholic CEO Peter Iacino made the announcement Monday afternoon.

“I’m happy to have Rick back as coach,” Iacino said. “I hired him in 2009 and during his years here he provided stability to the program. I’m looking forward to that stability again.”



Mancino is a 1986 graduate of Kennedy and a member of that year’s state championship basketball team.

He also coached the Golden Eagles for 11 seasons, winning 230 games, including four consecutive Pennsylvania State Championships from 2016-2019.

Their 2016 title was the program’s first in 15 years (the previous being in 2001). During that four-year stretch, Kennedy won 104 games in 115 outings for a winning percentage of 90.4%.

State Championships

2019 – Kennedy Catholic 64 Pennridge 62 (6A)

2018 – Kennedy Catholic 76 Our Lady of Lourdes 36 (A)

2017 – Kennedy Catholic 73 Girard College 56 (A)

2016 – Kennedy Catholic 71 Math, Civics & Science 60 (A)