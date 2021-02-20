Four Tigers score double-digits; Wellsville posts 10th league win

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second night in a row, Wellsville defeats East Palestine. The Tigers cruised to an 84-43 victory.

Four Tigers scored 15 points or more including Jaxon Brewer, who tallied a game-high 21 points. Isaiah Greathouse and Edward Stock – two sophomores – scored 18 points apiece. Luke Green added 15.

Wellsville will welcome Badger in the post-season opener on Tuesday. The winner will play Lisbon.

East Palestine was led by Tyler Bistarkey (13) and Weston Jones (11).

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play at Newton Falls on Tuesday in the Division III Northeast 2 Sectional Semifinal game.

2020-21 EOAC Standings (League records)

Southern – 12-2

Valley Christian – 11-3

Wellsville – 10-3

Lisbon – 9-5

United – 7-7

Leetonia – 4-9

Columbiana – 2-12

East Palestine – 0-14