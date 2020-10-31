Four starters return for West Middlesex; seeking another D10 title

West Middlesex Ms. Reds

Coach: Mike Williams

2019-20 Record: 19-7 (10-2, Region 1)

Returning Starters: Juniors – Emily Anthony, Carlie Beatty and Taylor Tomko. Sophomore – Kennedy Beatty

… Coach Williams points out, “We need to find a way to replace MaKennah White (University of Massachusetts) – who graduated with 1996 points and 1239 rebounds during her career. We’ll need to figure out our rebounding formula, as well as being able to get easy baskets like we got from White.”

The Ms. Reds won their 5th consecutive District 10 (2A) championship last year by topping Maplewood (84-56) in the title tilt. West Middlesex finished in second place (10-2) in Region 1 behind Kennedy Catholic with a 19-7 mark overall.

Emily Anthony returns after averaging 11.8 points, 5.4 assists while making 27 three-point baskets. She made All-District 10 as a freshman and as a sophomore. Carlie Beatty also averaged above 11-points per game and hauled down 6-rebounds last year. Taylor Tomko connected on 18 three-pointers a year ago.

“We’re hoping to get another District 10 title,” indicates Williams. “I feel that we should be co-favorites along with Maplewood again this year. We’d like to compete for the Region 1 title with Kennedy Catholic.”

2020-21 Schedule

West Middlesex

Dec. 11 – Cambridge Springs

Dec. 12 – Neshannock

Dec. 15 – Slippery Rock

Dec. 16 – Sharpsville

Dec. 19 – at Harbor Creek

Dec. 21 – Rocky Grove

Dec. 23 – at Girard

Dec. 29 – at Hickory Tournament

Dec. 30 – at Hickory Tournament

Jan. 4 – at Farrell

Jan. 7 – Mercer

Jan. 11 – at Jamestown

Jan. 15 – Reynolds

Jan. 18 – Commodore Perry

Jan. 21 – at Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 25 – at Rocky Grove

Jan. 29 – Farrell

Feb. 1 – at Mercer

Feb. 4 – Jamestown

Feb. 8 – at Reynolds

Feb. 11 – at Commodore Perry

Feb. 15 – Kennedy Catholic