Four starters are back for 20-win Newton Falls

Newton Falls Tigers

Coach: Roy Sembach

2019-20 Record: 20-4 (11-1, AAC Blue)

Last Ranked: #10 in Division III on Feb. 20, 2012

Returning Starters: Seniors – Josh Honeycutt, Joey Kline, Cole Marquette and Ian King

…Last year, the Tigers won the All-American Conference’s Blue Tier and finished with an overall mark of 20-4. This season, Newton Falls returns four senior starters including Joey Kline and Josh Honeycutt. Kline led the Tigers in scoring (15.2), assists (7.0) while hauling down 5.3 boards. Honeycutt scored 13.1 points, grabbed 8.2 rebounds and shot 36.7% from three-point land (40-109). Cole Marquette (8.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Ian King (4.0 ppg, 2.3 apg) also return to the starting lineup. Other letter winners returning are senior Evan Robertson (2.6 ppg) and junior Jordan Dowling (4.0 ppg, 36.5% 3PT).

Coach Sembach states, “Obviously, we return a lot of key players. We need to stay healthy and increase our depth in order to have another successful season. We’ve had fourteen consecutive winning seasons and 22 in the last 23 (seasons). We expect to be in contention for the league and district titles this year.”

2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings

Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)

LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)

Champion – 7-5 (14-11)

Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)

Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)

Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)

Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Newton Falls

Nov. 27 – at Ravenna

Dec.1 – Cardinal Mooney

Dec. 5 – Southeast

Dec. 8 – at Niles

Dec. 15 – Liberty

Dec. 18 – Campbell Memorial

Dec. 22 – Rootstown

Dec. 29 – Windham

Jan. 5 – at Brookfield

Jan. 8 – Crestview

Jan. 9 – Warren JFK

Jan. 12 – at Champion

Jan. 15 – LaBrae

Jan. 26 – at Liberty

Jan. 29 – at Campbell Memorial

Jan. 30 – Western Reserve

Feb. 2 – Brookfield

Feb. 5 – at Crestview

Feb. 9 – Champion

Feb. 12 – at LaBrae

Feb. 13 – at Mineral Ridge

Feb. 16 – at Garrettsville Garfield