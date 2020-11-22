Four starters are back for 20-win Newton Falls

Newton Falls Tigers
Coach: Roy Sembach
2019-20 Record: 20-4 (11-1, AAC Blue)
Last Ranked: #10 in Division III on Feb. 20, 2012
Returning Starters: Seniors – Josh Honeycutt, Joey Kline, Cole Marquette and Ian King
…Last year, the Tigers won the All-American Conference’s Blue Tier and finished with an overall mark of 20-4. This season, Newton Falls returns four senior starters including Joey Kline and Josh Honeycutt. Kline led the Tigers in scoring (15.2), assists (7.0) while hauling down 5.3 boards. Honeycutt scored 13.1 points, grabbed 8.2 rebounds and shot 36.7% from three-point land (40-109). Cole Marquette (8.9 ppg, 6.3 rpg) and Ian King (4.0 ppg, 2.3 apg) also return to the starting lineup. Other letter winners returning are senior Evan Robertson (2.6 ppg) and junior Jordan Dowling (4.0 ppg, 36.5% 3PT).
Coach Sembach states, “Obviously, we return a lot of key players. We need to stay healthy and increase our depth in order to have another successful season. We’ve had fourteen consecutive winning seasons and 22 in the last 23 (seasons). We expect to be in contention for the league and district titles this year.”
2019-20 All-American Conference – Blue Tier Standings
Newton Falls – 11-1 (20-4)
LaBrae – 10-2 (19-7)
Champion – 7-5 (14-11)
Liberty – 5-7 (8-16)
Brookfield – 4-8 (12-12)
Crestview – 3-9 (7-16)
Campbell Memorial – 2-10 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Newton Falls
Nov. 27 – at Ravenna
Dec.1 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 5 – Southeast
Dec. 8 – at Niles
Dec. 15 – Liberty
Dec. 18 – Campbell Memorial
Dec. 22 – Rootstown
Dec. 29 – Windham
Jan. 5 – at Brookfield
Jan. 8 – Crestview
Jan. 9 – Warren JFK
Jan. 12 – at Champion
Jan. 15 – LaBrae
Jan. 26 – at Liberty
Jan. 29 – at Campbell Memorial
Jan. 30 – Western Reserve
Feb. 2 – Brookfield
Feb. 5 – at Crestview
Feb. 9 – Champion
Feb. 12 – at LaBrae
Feb. 13 – at Mineral Ridge
Feb. 16 – at Garrettsville Garfield