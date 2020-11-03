Four senior starters help make Newton Falls a contender in the MVAC Grey

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will begin its’ first basketball season with two tiers. The newest members will be aligned in the Grey Tier. Those schools were affiliated with the All-American Conference (Blue Tier) last year.
Newton Falls Tigers
Coach: Mark Baker
2019-20 Record: 16-8 (7-5, AAC Blue)
Returning Starters: Seniors Breeana Hutson, Madison Haidet, Courtney Hankins and Jalynn Nicholas
…Coach Mark Baker begins his 16th year as he’s compiled an average of 17-wins per year (251). He returns 4 senior starters led by guards Breeana Hutson (15.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 5.2 apg) and Madison Haidet (14.2 ppg, 3.2 spg, 3.1 apg). Hutson was a First-Team All-League performer who holds the school’s record for most assists in a career and season. Haidet snagged Second-Team All-League honors as a junior. They’ll be joined by 5’10 rebounding-machine forward Courtney Hankins (8.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and defensive specialist Jalynn Nicholas.
“With several seniors on the team this year,” coach Baker says, “expectations are high. We’ll draw from our previous experiences to execute at a high-level on a regular basis. Individual ball skills and defense were a big emphasis in the limited off-season that we did have, however, many players dedicated themselves to improving their skill and athleticism. This hopefully will translate to a more athletic team and should generate some extra offensive possessions.”
2019-20 AAC Blue Standings
Champion – 11-1 (21-5)
Liberty – 10-2 (19-5)
Newton Falls – 7-5 (16-8)
Crestview – 6-6 (16-9)
LaBrae – 5-7 (13-10)
Brookfield – 3-9 (9-14)
Campbell – 0-12 (4-19)
2020-21 Schedule
Newton Falls
Nov. 21 – Ravenna
Nov. 25 – at Harding
Dec. 5 – Badger
Dec. 7 – Warren JFK
Dec. 12 – at Kennedy Catholic
Dec. 14 – at Garrettsville Garfield
Dec. 17 – Liberty
Dec. 21 – Girard
Jan. 4 – at Brookfield
Jan. 7 – Crestview
Jan. 11 – at Champion
Jan. 14 – at LaBrae
Jan. 18 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 23 – at Western Reserve
Jan. 25 – at Liberty
Jan. 28 – at Campbell Memorial
Feb. 1 – Brookfield
Feb. 4 – at Crestview
Feb. 8 – Champion
Feb. 11 – LaBrae
Feb. 13 – at Southeast