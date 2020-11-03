Four senior starters help make Newton Falls a contender in the MVAC Grey

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) will begin its’ first basketball season with two tiers. The newest members will be aligned in the Grey Tier. Those schools were affiliated with the All-American Conference (Blue Tier) last year.

Newton Falls Tigers

Coach: Mark Baker

2019-20 Record: 16-8 (7-5, AAC Blue)

Returning Starters: Seniors Breeana Hutson, Madison Haidet, Courtney Hankins and Jalynn Nicholas

…Coach Mark Baker begins his 16th year as he’s compiled an average of 17-wins per year (251). He returns 4 senior starters led by guards Breeana Hutson (15.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 5.2 apg) and Madison Haidet (14.2 ppg, 3.2 spg, 3.1 apg). Hutson was a First-Team All-League performer who holds the school’s record for most assists in a career and season. Haidet snagged Second-Team All-League honors as a junior. They’ll be joined by 5’10 rebounding-machine forward Courtney Hankins (8.5 ppg, 8.5 rpg) and defensive specialist Jalynn Nicholas.

“With several seniors on the team this year,” coach Baker says, “expectations are high. We’ll draw from our previous experiences to execute at a high-level on a regular basis. Individual ball skills and defense were a big emphasis in the limited off-season that we did have, however, many players dedicated themselves to improving their skill and athleticism. This hopefully will translate to a more athletic team and should generate some extra offensive possessions.”

2019-20 AAC Blue Standings

Champion – 11-1 (21-5)

Liberty – 10-2 (19-5)

Newton Falls – 7-5 (16-8)

Crestview – 6-6 (16-9)

LaBrae – 5-7 (13-10)

Brookfield – 3-9 (9-14)

Campbell – 0-12 (4-19)

2020-21 Schedule

Newton Falls

Nov. 21 – Ravenna

Nov. 25 – at Harding

Dec. 5 – Badger

Dec. 7 – Warren JFK

Dec. 12 – at Kennedy Catholic

Dec. 14 – at Garrettsville Garfield

Dec. 17 – Liberty

Dec. 21 – Girard

Jan. 4 – at Brookfield

Jan. 7 – Crestview

Jan. 11 – at Champion

Jan. 14 – at LaBrae

Jan. 18 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 23 – at Western Reserve

Jan. 25 – at Liberty

Jan. 28 – at Campbell Memorial

Feb. 1 – Brookfield

Feb. 4 – at Crestview

Feb. 8 – Champion

Feb. 11 – LaBrae

Feb. 13 – at Southeast