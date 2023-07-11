MAHONING VALLEY (WKBN) – Four Mahoning Valley Scrappers were taken in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft.

View a full breakdown of the Scrappers drafted below:

Cincinnati Reds 11th round, 318th overall: Jack Moss, 1B, Texas A&M

Moss hit .368 in 129 career games for the Aggies with 33 doubles and 10 career home runs. He finished with a .447 on-base percentage and was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team for two consecutive seasons. He has a .353 on-base percentage in four games for the Scrappers.

Oakland A’s 12th round 346th overall: Cole Conn, C, University of Illinois at Chicago

Conn played three full seasons at UIC, starting 138 of 140 total games, and posted a .273 career batting average and .374 on-base percentage. He cranked 24 career home runs and drove in 102 runs. In six games for Mahoning Valley, Conn posted a .321 on-base percentage.

Miami Marlins 14th round 413th overall: Jack Sellinger, LHP, UNLV

The lefty out of Nevada attended Southern Nevada before transferring to UNLV for his final year where he picked up two saves and struck out 21 batters in 13 innings pitched. Sellinger logged two appearances for the Scrappers and struck out three batters.

San Francisco Giants 14th round 420th overall: Cale Lansville, RHP, San Jacinto College (TX)

Lansville started his career at Louisiana State before transferring to San Jacinto College, where he went 5-3 in 14 starts (15 appearances) and struck out 106 over 74.2 innings with a 3.62 ERA. He pitched 8 innings for the Scrappers with a 2.25 ERA.