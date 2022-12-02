CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Tigers scored in double-figures as Howland prevailed on the road over Lakeview, 65-40.

John Perry led Howland with 12 points as David Manios and Alex Henry each scored 11. Ben Bronson finished with 10 points. Connor Durig closed out his day with 8 points as well.

For the game, the Tigers shot 9 of 12 from the free-throw line and scored 52 points over the last 24 minutes.

Howland will meet Newton Falls at home on Tuesday.

Tyler Capan led all scorers with 14 for Lakeview. Hayden Rozzo added 7.

The Bulldogs are set to meet Liberty on Tuesday.