LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Vikings scored double-digits in LaBrae’s 65-32 win over Bristol.

Ella Kuszmaul paced LaBrae with 18 points while Riley Rowe (14), Mariah Jones (12) and Marissa Levensky (10) all rounded out the Vikings’ scoring with 10 points or more.

LaBrae (11-2) returns to MVAC Grey Tier action on Thursday when they’ll travel to Newton Falls.

The Panthers were led by Lauren Church’s 12 points. Peyton Gall added 6 points as well.

Bristol (6-7) will welcome Chalker at home on Monday.