Four-run inning boosts Scrappers to series win over Muckdogs

Mahoning Valley beat Batavia, 4-2 Sunday and take two out of three against the Muckdogs

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers put up four runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to beat the Batavia Muckdogs, 4-2 Sunday at Eastwood Field.

Batavia took the early lead with two runs in the third inning, but Mahoning Valley answered back in the fifth.

Johnathan Rodriguez ripped an RBI triple to center, scoring Michael Cooper and Bryan Lavastida to tie the game at two. The next batter was Jonathan Lopez, and he also came through with an RBI single to right that scored Rodriguez for the go-ahead run.

With the win, the Scrappers improve to 9-7 on the season and take two out of three against Batavia. Up next, Mahoning Valley heads to Williamsport for a three-game series against the Crosscutters.

The Scrappers return home for the 4th of July weekend, hosting State College starting Thursday at 7:05 PM at Eastwood Field.