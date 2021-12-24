CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Kevin Moore scored 28 points as Campbell Memorial improves to 7-1 following their 88-58 victory over Western Reserve.

Zach Luciano connected on five three-pointers to post 18 points. Skevos Kouros added 15, including a thunderous dunk.

Xavion Leonard also finished with double-figures with 13 for the Red Devils.

Memorial will travel to Champion on Tuesday, January 4.

Western Reserve falls to 3-6. David Ashburn paced the Devils with 24 points.

In their next game, Reserve plays at Springfield on Tuesday, January 4.