4 reach double-figures as Youngstown State men top Green Bay

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Youngstown State Penguins basketball

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team went on the road and topped Green Bay Saturday night 82-58.

YSU led by nine at the break then outscored the Phoenix by 15 in the second half to complete the rout.

Four Penguins reached double-figures in the win.

Tevin Olison led all-scorers with 20 points on the night with Michael Akuchie adding 17 while Shemar Rathan-Mayes and Dwayne Cohill added 15 each.

The win moves Youngstown State to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Horizon League.

The Penguins continue non-conference play this week as they host Central Michigan on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com