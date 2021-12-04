4 reach double-figures as Youngstown State men top Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKBN) – The Youngstown State men’s basketball team went on the road and topped Green Bay Saturday night 82-58.

YSU led by nine at the break then outscored the Phoenix by 15 in the second half to complete the rout.

Four Penguins reached double-figures in the win.

Tevin Olison led all-scorers with 20 points on the night with Michael Akuchie adding 17 while Shemar Rathan-Mayes and Dwayne Cohill added 15 each.

The win moves Youngstown State to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in the Horizon League.

The Penguins continue non-conference play this week as they host Central Michigan on Wednesday.