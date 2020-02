Raiders have won 5 of their last 7 games

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – Harding tops Lakeside, 64-54, tonight to earn their 13th win of the season. Munch Owens led the way with 20 points. Emari Burgess also added 13 for the Raiders. Rounding out the double-figure scorers was DeAveion Burgess and Ty Artis, who scored 11 points apiece.

The Raiders improve to 13-7 overall with a road matchup set for Friday against Fitch.

Lakeside drops to 8-11. On Friday, Painesville Harvey will welcome the Dragons.