SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Quakers finish their Eastern Buckeye Conference schedule with a 66-54 win over Carrollton. Salem improves to 7-13 overall and 5-7 in league play.

Cam Sampson led all scorers with 20 points. Other Quakers in double-figures was Drew Weir (16), Brock Young (12) and Ross Davidson (11).

The Quakers will meet Western Reserve and United next week.

Carrollton (4-17, 2-10) was paced by Derick Miller and Lincoln Mallarnee – who each scored 14 points.

The Warriors will meet Barnesville on the road on Tuesday.