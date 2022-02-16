POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Poland standout divers qualified for the Division II State Championship while competing at the Northeast District meet at Cleveland State’s Busbey Natatorium on Wednesday.

State qualifiers include: Carmen D’Alesio, Dom Elia, Sydney Ohlin and Kendall Nigh.

Nigh (408.90) and D’Alesio (310.35) each broke their previous 11-dive team record.

“They’re in the pool every day, six days a week,” said Poland head swimming and diving coach Tommy Mihalpoulos. “They’re always working hard and coming in with a positive attitude, coming in smiling every day. They’re incredibly hard workers, and when it’s go-time, they make it happen. We are excited to see what they can do at state competition.”

The 2022 State Swimming and Diving State Championships will take place Feb. 23-26 at the C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.