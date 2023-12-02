MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Four Youngstown State starters registered double figures scoring as the Penguins pulled away from Robert Morris for a 71-57 win on Saturday.

Newcomers DJ Burns (18 points), Brett Thompson (17 points) and Ziggy Reid (14 points) led the way with Brandon Rush also scoring 12 points.

Burns finished with his fourth double-double of the season after also hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds.

YSU improves to 5-3 on the season and 2-0 in Horizon League play after beating Cleveland State at home earlier in the week.

After just a two-game conference stand, the Penguins will next hit the road for two non-conference games before returning home for three more.

Youngstown State next plays against the Ohio Bobcats (5-2) in Athens on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.