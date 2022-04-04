NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- Four Niles McKinley standout student-athletes have made their college choices official.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Monday.

That group includes a trio of Red Dragon baseball standouts. Anthony Fisher has signed with the Mount Union Baseball program.

Meanwhile, fellow Red Dragons’ teammates Michael Guarnieri and Zach Macik will both continue their baseball careers at Thiel College.

Meanwhile, Dominic Ragozzino has signed to play golf in the college ranks at Mount Union.