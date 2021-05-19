Four more football players headed to college level at Ursuline

Luke Campbell, Anthony DeLuca, Rhyan Pegues, and Dante Walker took part in a signing ceremony

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four more Ursuline football players are headed to the college level next season.

Luke Campbell, Anthony DeLuca, Rhyan Pegues, and Dante Walker took part in a signing ceremony at the school on Wednesday.

Ursuline linebacker Dante Walker will continue his academic and athletic career at Youngstown State University.

Senior lineman Rhyan Pegues signed with Baldwin Wallace University. Pegues was a First-Team All-Ohio selection, and holds the school record for sacks in a game with 6. He finished his high school career with 28 sacks, which ranks 3rd all-time at Ursuline.

Defensive End Luke Campbell and lineman Anthony DeLuca have both committed to Thiel College.

The Ursuline football team also had two players commit to Division One programs during the winter signing period. Senior wideout Matthew Reardon signed with Miami, and Terrell Dillworth signed with the United States Air Force Academy.