Four miles apart, Final Four bound: Site info for Springfield & Poland state semifinal games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Only two local high school football teams remain, and they’re both just four miles apart.
Springfield and Poland are two of the top programs in the Valley, and now they’re heading to the State Semifinals in their respective divisions.
Here is the schedule for this weekend’s games.
Division VI: Springfield vs. East Knox, Friday at Orrville High School, 7 PM
Division IV: Poland vs. Licking Valley, Saturday at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, Massillon, 7 PM
WKBN.com will have live scoring and updates on both games this weekend.