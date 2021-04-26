Four local teams crack top ten in latest softball state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local high school teams have cracked the top ten in the latest Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association state poll released on Monday.
In Division II, Poland is ranked ninth in Division II.
Ursuline drops one spot to #2 in Division III, while South Range is ranked #8.
Finally, Mathews is tied for #6 in Division IV.
The following is the complete state poll in Divisions I, II, III, and IV.
Division I
- Lakota West
- Watkins Memorial
- Miamisburg
- Mount Vernon
- Western Brown
- Holland Springfield
T7. Anthony Wayne
T7. Grove City
- St. Joseph Academy
- Beavercreek
Division II
- LaGrange Keystone
- Jonathan Alder
- John Glenn
- Greenville
- Triway
- Bloom Carroll
- Heath
- Springfield Shawnee
- Poland
- Hillsboro
Division III
- Cardington Lincoln
- Ursuline
- Wheelersburg
- Williamsburg
- North Union
- Wellington
- Colonel Crawford
- South Range
- Sherwood Fairview
- Otsego
Division IV
- Strasburg Franklin
- Mechanicsburg
- New Riegel
- Tuscarawas Central Catholic
- Russia
T6. Bradford
T6. Mathews
T6. Minster
9. Cuyahoga Heights
10. Portsmouth Notre Dame