Four local teams crack top ten in latest softball state poll

Ursuline is ranked #2 in Division III in the latest state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local high school teams have cracked the top ten in the latest Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association state poll released on Monday.

In Division II, Poland is ranked ninth in Division II.

Ursuline drops one spot to #2 in Division III, while South Range is ranked #8.

Finally, Mathews is tied for #6 in Division IV.

The following is the complete state poll in Divisions I, II, III, and IV.

Division I

Lakota West Watkins Memorial Miamisburg Mount Vernon Western Brown Holland Springfield

T7. Anthony Wayne

T7. Grove City St. Joseph Academy Beavercreek

Division II

LaGrange Keystone Jonathan Alder John Glenn Greenville Triway Bloom Carroll Heath Springfield Shawnee Poland Hillsboro

Division III

Cardington Lincoln Ursuline Wheelersburg Williamsburg North Union Wellington Colonel Crawford South Range Sherwood Fairview Otsego

Division IV