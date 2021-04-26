Four local teams crack top ten in latest softball state poll

Ursuline is ranked #2 in Division III in the latest state poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local high school teams have cracked the top ten in the latest Ohio High School Softball Coaches Association state poll released on Monday.

In Division II, Poland is ranked ninth in Division II.

Ursuline drops one spot to #2 in Division III, while South Range is ranked #8.

Finally, Mathews is tied for #6 in Division IV.

The following is the complete state poll in Divisions I, II, III, and IV.

Division I

  1. Lakota West
  2. Watkins Memorial
  3. Miamisburg
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. Western Brown
  6. Holland Springfield
    T7. Anthony Wayne
    T7. Grove City
  7. St. Joseph Academy
  8. Beavercreek

Division II

  1. LaGrange Keystone
  2. Jonathan Alder
  3. John Glenn
  4. Greenville
  5. Triway
  6. Bloom Carroll
  7. Heath
  8. Springfield Shawnee
  9. Poland
  10. Hillsboro

Division III

  1. Cardington Lincoln
  2. Ursuline
  3. Wheelersburg
  4. Williamsburg
  5. North Union
  6. Wellington
  7. Colonel Crawford
  8. South Range
  9. Sherwood Fairview
  10. Otsego

Division IV

  1. Strasburg Franklin
  2. Mechanicsburg
  3. New Riegel
  4. Tuscarawas Central Catholic
  5. Russia
    T6. Bradford
    T6. Mathews
    T6. Minster
    9. Cuyahoga Heights
    10. Portsmouth Notre Dame

