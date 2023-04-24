COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local high school softball teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll.

Austintown Fitch is ranked fifth in Division I. Canfield is ranked No. 2 in Division III. Meanwhile, in Division III, Champion is ranked third, with South Range tied for fifth.

Division I

  1. Watkins Memorial
  2. Hollan Springfield
  3. Anthony Wayne
  4. Gahanna Lincoln
  5. Austintown Fitch
  6. Oak Hills
  7. Teays Valley
  8. Marysville
  9. Miamisburg
  10. (tie) Lebanon
  11. (tie) Amherst Steele

Division II

  1. Athens
  2. Canfield
  3. Marlington
  4. (tie) Mansfield Madison
  5. (tie) Unioto
  6. Kenton Ridge
  7. Jonathan Alder
  8. John Glenn
  9. Greenville
  10. Heath

Division III

  1. Wheelersburg
  2. Indian Lake
  3. Champion
  4. Portsmouth West
  5. (tie) South Range
  6. (tie) Sherwood Fairview
  7. North Union
  8. Carlisle
  9. Oak Harbor
  10. West Jefferson

Division IV

  1. Strasburg Franklin
  2. Minster
  3. Mechanicsburg
  4. Hopewell-Loudon
  5. Covington
  6. Conotton Valley
  7. Portsmouth Notre-Dame
  8. Russia
  9. Danville
  10. Lincolnview