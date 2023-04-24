COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local high school softball teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll.
Austintown Fitch is ranked fifth in Division I. Canfield is ranked No. 2 in Division III. Meanwhile, in Division III, Champion is ranked third, with South Range tied for fifth.
Division I
- Watkins Memorial
- Hollan Springfield
- Anthony Wayne
- Gahanna Lincoln
- Austintown Fitch
- Oak Hills
- Teays Valley
- Marysville
- Miamisburg
- (tie) Lebanon
- (tie) Amherst Steele
Division II
- Athens
- Canfield
- Marlington
- (tie) Mansfield Madison
- (tie) Unioto
- Kenton Ridge
- Jonathan Alder
- John Glenn
- Greenville
- Heath
Division III
- Wheelersburg
- Indian Lake
- Champion
- Portsmouth West
- (tie) South Range
- (tie) Sherwood Fairview
- North Union
- Carlisle
- Oak Harbor
- West Jefferson
Division IV
- Strasburg Franklin
- Minster
- Mechanicsburg
- Hopewell-Loudon
- Covington
- Conotton Valley
- Portsmouth Notre-Dame
- Russia
- Danville
- Lincolnview