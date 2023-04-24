COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Four local high school softball teams have cracked the top 10 in the latest state poll.

Austintown Fitch is ranked fifth in Division I. Canfield is ranked No. 2 in Division III. Meanwhile, in Division III, Champion is ranked third, with South Range tied for fifth.

Division I

Watkins Memorial Hollan Springfield Anthony Wayne Gahanna Lincoln Austintown Fitch Oak Hills Teays Valley Marysville Miamisburg (tie) Lebanon (tie) Amherst Steele

Division II

Athens Canfield Marlington (tie) Mansfield Madison (tie) Unioto Kenton Ridge Jonathan Alder John Glenn Greenville Heath

Division III

Wheelersburg Indian Lake Champion Portsmouth West (tie) South Range (tie) Sherwood Fairview North Union Carlisle Oak Harbor West Jefferson

Division IV