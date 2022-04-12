YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four boxers from the Youngstown Salem Boxing Club are looking to punch their ticket to the 2022 USA Boxing National Championships.

10-year-old Xavier Martinez, 11-year-old Elijah Shores, 14-year-old Elijah Irizarry and17-year-old Andrew Averette will compete in Cleveland at the end of April alongside roughly 1,200 boxers at the USA National Boxing National Qualifier. The event marks USA Boxing’s first national tournament of the year.

Watch the video above to hear from the boxers.

“I’m confident in my ability to perform,” Averette said. “Win or lose, it doesn’t really matter to me. I’m just happy to be there.”

“I’m excited to compete with other boxers on a national level and I’m looking forward to it,” Shores added.

Over the course of the week-long event, each boxer will earn points toward his national ranking based on match results.

“I’m going there with a lot of confidence because I’m confident in my training and the training that I had to do,” Irizarry said.

“I’m going to try my best and try to win it all,” Martinez said.

The 2022 USA Boxing National Qualifier takes place April 23-30 at Cleveland State’s Wolstein Center.