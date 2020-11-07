Four letter winners return including Bartlett; Big things ahead for Fitch girls

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The All-American Conference Red Tier featured three of the top 6-seeds in the Ravenna District including the #1 seed-Harding. The Lady Raiders fell to Stow-Munroe Falls in the District Championship tilt (44-32).
Fitch Falcons
Coach: Dan Schnurrenberger
2019-20 Record: 8-15 (2-6, AAC Red)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Emma Bartlett, Mya McNevin and Chelsie Wheeler
…First-Team All-League performer Emma Bartlett (7.9 ppg, 3.1 apg) leads a group of six letter winners back into the fold this season. “Emma’s been playing since she was a sophomore,” says coach Schnurrenberger. “I expect big things from her. Sophomore Zayda Creque (5.2 ppg) lettered as a freshman last year. She played at a high-level towards the end of the season. With the experience Chelsie (Wheeler), Mya (McNevin) and transfer guard Madison McCann bring to the team – they’ll play a huge role in the success we’ll have.”
Schnurrenberger says, “We’ll have to pick it up defensively. Speed teams up and become a difficult team to score on. Offensively, we’ll continue to play to our strengths. I do like the ability we have to shoot the ball. I also like how athletic of a team we have.”
2019-20 All-American Conference Standings
Harding – 8-0 (22-3)
Canfield – 5-3 (18-7)
Howland – 4-4 (12-12)
Fitch – 2-6 (8-15)
Boardman – 1-7 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Fitch
Nov. 20 – at Salem
Nov. 23 – at Jackson
Dec. 2 – at Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 5 – Chaney
Dec. 9 – West Branch
Dec. 16 – Ursuline
Dec. 19 – at East
Dec. 21 – Cardinal Mooney
Dec. 23 – Riverside
Dec. 28 – at Poland
Dec. 30 – at Struthers
Jan. 4 – at Louisville
Jan. 6 – Canfield
Jan. 9 -at Boardman
Jan. 13 – Harding
Jan. 16 – at Howland
Jan. 23 – at Canfield
Jan. 27 – Boardman
Jan. 30 – at Harding
Feb. 3 – Howland
Feb. 6 – Massillon Perry