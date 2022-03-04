HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Hubbard High School student-athletes signed on to continue their academic and playing careers at the college level.

Three-year letter-winning swimmer Grace Basham will head to Hiram after her senior year.

Eagles football standout Donald Cheffo has signed on to play with 13-time National Champions Mount Union. Cheffo was a three-year letter winner at Hubbard.

Cheffo’s teammate Damian LaRosa will head to Muskingum. LaRosa was an All-Trumbull County selection this year for the Eagles.

Girls soccer standout Marysa Chuey will also continue her career at Mount Union. Chuey was an all-state selection this past season.