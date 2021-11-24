Four Hubbard athletes headed to the college level

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four student-athletes from Hubbard High School made their college commitments on Wednesday.

Lexi Najdusak committed to the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford, where she will major in business and join the softball team.

Najdusak was part of the district runner-up softball team last year. She will join the Lady Panthers, who are a member of the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and compete in the NCAA Division III.

Paige Reed committed to Penn State Shenango to major in nursing and also be a member of the school’s volleyball program.

Reed wrapped up a successful campaign at Hubbard volleyball this season. She will join the Lady Nittany Lions, who are members of the Pennsylvania State University Athletic Conference, and compete against 14 other PSU schools.

Gillian Ryser committed to Baldwin Wallace University to major in national security and will join the softball team.

Ryser was also part of the district runner-up team in softball, along with Lexi, and both will return in the spring for another promising season. She will join the Lady Yellow Jackets, who are members of the Ohio Athletic Conference, and compete in the NCAA Division III.

Tommy Seese committed to Grove City College to major in nursing and will be a member of the football team.

Seese had a solid career at Hubbard as the starting center on the playoff qualifying team this season. He will join the Wolverines, who are members of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference, and compete in the NCAA Division III.