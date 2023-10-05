YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Youngstown State University tight end Kevin Rader has been added to the Tennessee Titans active roster.

Rader is one of four former Penguins now playing in the NFL. He joins Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin, Colts tight end Andrew Ogletree and Texans defensive end Derek Rivers all currently on active rosters.

Rader was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent two seasons in Pittsburgh and played in seven games for the Steelers.

Rader was waived by Pittsburgh in August of 2022 and was quickly signed to the Titans practice squad. He spent most of last season on the active roster with Tennessee, playing in 14 games.

Rader played in 42 games over four seasons at YSU. He recorded 41 career receptions for 601 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the 2016 FCS Playoffs semifinals that sent YSU to the national championship game.