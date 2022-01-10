YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) The high school basketball regular season is more than halfway over and the race to earn a spot on the WKBN Starting 5 is heating up.

Watch the video above to see some of the contenders that caught our attention last week.

Liberty’s Aaliyah Foster scored a game high 26 points against LaBrae last Monday. The Leopards are off to their best start in school history.

Cardinal Mooney opened some eyes last week with a big win over Chaney. Mick Hergenrother led the way with 22 points for the Cards.

The Mooney girls also earned a big win over rival Ursuline on Wednesday. Alaina Scavina led all scorers with 23 points.

Our Player of the Game from Friday night was Chaney’s Josiah Gonzalez. The Cowboys junior finished with a game-high 27 points in their come from behind victory over Ursuline in our WKBN Game of the Week.