Four Clippers score in double figures; Columbiana wins #6

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana connected on 11 three-point shots as the Clippers stay perfect in the EOAC with their 78-53 win over Leetonia. Ryan Fahs led the team in scoring with 18. Carter Pasco and Matt Mazei added 14 and 8 points respectively. Mazei also had 10 rebounds. Zach Clark also scored 11 and Dalton Whitehair got into double-figures with 10.

Leetonia has now dropped back-to-back games since posting wins over Heartland Christian (49-45) and Lordstown (44-41) in successive outings. The Bears (2-7) were led by Ian Davis’ 23 points. Leetonia will welcome Southern on Tuesday.

The Clippers (6-2) play at home against Beaver Local tomorrow.