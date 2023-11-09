CLEVELAND (WKBN) – Major League Baseball announced the nominations for the 2023 All-MLB Team on Wednesday night and four Cleveland Guardians made the list.

Third baseman Jose Ramirez, first baseman Josh Naylor, left fielder Steven Kwan and closing pitcher Emmanuel Clase all received nominations to the All-MLB Team.

Established in 2019, voting began Wednesday, Nov. 8 and will run through Sunday, Nov. 19.

Ramirez, one of 10 third basemen nominated, was named to the All-MLB Second Team. Clase was a First Team selection a year ago after he posted 42 saves.

After voting ends, selections for the All-MLB Team will be announced on Saturday, Dec. 16.