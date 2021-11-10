Four Canfield athletes sign with Division One college programs

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four student athletes from Canfield high school committed to the Division One college level on Wednesday.

Landon Beidelschies, Abbie Householder, Nick Plant and Nate Shaw all took advantage of the NCAA’s early signing period.

Landon Beidelschies signed with the Ohio State University baseball team. The Cardinals senior posted a record of 9-1 last spring and piled up 91 strikeouts for Canfield. Sports Team 27 caught up with Beidelschies earlier about his commitment to the Buckeyes.

Abbie Householder signed with the Youngstown State University volleyball team. The Cardinals senior is a captain and three-year letter winner for Canfield. Householder was named the District and Conference player of the year last season and eclipsed 1,000 career kills earlier this year.

She was also named Student Athlete of the Week last month.

Nick Plant signed with Virginia Tech Wednesday to continue his running career. Plant will join the Track and Field and Cross Country team in Blacksburg. The Cardinals senior won the Division I 800m state championship this past spring.

Nate Shaw signed with Wright State University baseball. Shaw hit .281 during his junior season and knocked in 23 runs for the state-ranked Cardinals.