CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Campbell Memorial standout student athletes made their college choices official on Tuesday.

They include Kevin Moore (Central State University Basketball), Xavion Leonard (Mt. Union University Basketball), Jameer Weaver (Kent St. Tuscarawas Basketball), Beny Ortiz (Thiel College Football).

Moore averaged 18.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.6 steals per game for the Red Devils last season. He helped lead Campbell to 24 wins, a conference title, and the Division III District Championship.

Leonard averaged 14.6 points 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks per game.

Weaver posted an average of 8.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.