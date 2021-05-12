Four Boardman standouts sign to play at the college level

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Boardman standout student-athletes are heading to the college ranks.
A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Wednesday afternoon.
Marco Stilliana has signed to play college football at Baldwin Wallace.
Fellow Spartans Nick Winsen and Jake Powell will continue their football careers at Youngstown State as preferred walk-ons.
Boardman’s D.J. Evans will continue his basketball career at the college level after signing with Bryant & Stratton College. Last season, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Spartans.