Four Boardman standouts sign to play at the college level

Sports

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Wednesday afternoon

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boardman Spartan High School Signings

From left to right:
Marco Stilliana — Football — Baldwin Wallace University
Nick Winsen — Football — Preferred Walk-On YSU
Jake Powell — Football — Preferred Walk-On YSU
DJ Evans — Basketball — Bryant & Stratton College

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four Boardman standout student-athletes are heading to the college ranks.

A signing ceremony was held at the high school on Wednesday afternoon.

Marco Stilliana has signed to play college football at Baldwin Wallace.

Fellow Spartans Nick Winsen and Jake Powell will continue their football careers at Youngstown State as preferred walk-ons.

Boardman’s D.J. Evans will continue his basketball career at the college level after signing with Bryant & Stratton College. Last season, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Spartans.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com