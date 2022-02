HILLIARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Four area wrestlers made it onto the podium Sunday afternoon at the Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association state tournament at Hilliard Davidson High School.

United’s Dakota McCracken finished in third place in the 235 lb weight class.

Hubbard’s Emily Flynn came in fourth in the 125 lb weight class.

East Liverpool’s Makya Newlun ended the tournament in fifth in the 135 lb weight class.

Boardman’s Lexi Beadle finished in seventh in the 115 lb weight class.